Omprakash Mishra writes to Chancellor, urges for a copy of inquiry

Kolkata: Professor and former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of North Bengal University Omprakash Mishra has written a letter to the Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state universities requesting Raj Bhavan to provide him with a copy of the inquiry that is being conducted against him.



In the letter, it has been stated that Mishra came to know about the inquiry through a WhatsApp forward from a section of journalists at about 11:50 pm on July 1.

“The charges against me as per this communication are quite serious and sensitive,” it was written. He further wrote: “Dozens of electronic, print and social media outlets/platforms have widely publicised the content of the communication from the Raj Bhavan, gravely injuring my standing and reputation.” Mishra assured that he is “willing to cooperate with any lawfully conducted inquiry.” A copy of the letter was also sent to the interim Vice-Chancellor of the university and the state Higher Education department.

At least 15 academicians including former V-C of Bankura University Debnarayan Bandyopadhyay, former V-C of Vidyasagar University Ranjan Chakraborty, former V-C of Diamond Harbour Women’s University Anuradha Mukhopadhyay and former V-C of Calcutta University Asutosh Ghosh, amongst others had taken out a statement speaking against “the attempts to malign” Mishra.

“The academic sector seems to be stunned to find the news of an enquiry through a WhatsApp message purportedly from Raj Bhavan against the renowned professor who acted as Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor at North Bengal University. He served NBU in the capacity of Vice Chancellor for 6 months only, in three phases. In view of his endeavour to run the university affairs with utmost transparency and getting every decision passed through the statutory bodies, the attempt seems to be biased and motivated,” the statement read.