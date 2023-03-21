Omprakash Mishra takes charge as North Bengal University V-C

siliguri: Professor Omprakash Mishra took charge as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the University of North Bengal for two months, on Tuesday.



After taking charge, he immediately appointed Registrar and Finance Officer to resolve the ongoing impasse and student protests at the university, sparked by the vacant positions. Mishra arrived at the Bagdogra Airport from Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. From there, he went straight to his office at the university and took charge. He then sat in a meeting with the higher officials of the university. Soon after the meeting, he announced the name of the new Registrar and Finance Officer. The new registrar of the university is Dr Nupur Das, Principal Secretary of the undergraduate department and Dr Amlan Majumder, Associate Professor of Economics has been appointed as finance officer for two months. The Vice-Chancellor assured that henceforth administrative work of the university will run smoothly.

“I have been given the charge as the V-C for two months. There was no V-C in the university for 55 days. As a result, problems arose. On Monday, the honourable Chancellor permitted me to take charge as the Vice-Chancellor. I have appointed the registrar and finance officer for two months. Other important works at the university like examinations, results and all day-to-day work have commenced from 6 pm on Tuesday,” said the V-C. According to university sources, some rules and restrictions have been imposed on the Vice-Chancellor. The V-C has been asked to take the approval of the State Education Department regarding allocating money for any new work or issues about the land of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor also held a meeting with the principals of 30 affiliated colleges under the university on matters related to examination and results.

The post of Permanent Finance Officer of the University has been vacant for five years. Till now, the work was going on with an acting finance officer. The post remained vacant after the last officer retired in February.

Similarly, the tenure of the acting registrar had also ended in February. However, Mishra took the initiative to appoint permanent officials to those two positions. He even issued a notification. As the recruitment process has not yet been completed, the acting registrar and finance officer have been appointed by the Vice-Chancellor.