Omar Abdullah likely to meet Mamata on Thursday

Kolkata: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is likely to call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at the eastern state’s secretariat on July 10, a senior official said on Wednesday.

During the “courtesy meet”, as described by the state bureaucrats, the two leaders will likely hold discussions on the strategies of the Opposition for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

“Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is likely to pay a visit to CM Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah on Thursday. It is a courtesy meeting,” the senior official told a news agency.

Incidentally, this would be the first meeting between the two CMs since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.