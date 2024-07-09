Old video of person being tortured goes viral; 2 held

Kolkata: After an old video clip of a person being assaulted by a group of people in North 24-Parganas district came into circulation, the police initiated a suo motu case and arrested two persons.

Barrackpore Police said that after identifying the accused persons shown in the around two-year-old video, the force arrested the two.

While the BJP alleged that a person close to the local TMC MLA was behind torturing the girl, the state’s ruling party demanded that the video be examined to find out its authenticity.

The reason behind the girl’s torture is not yet known.

“Police have taken note of an old video now in circulation on social media involving assault on a girl. A suo motu criminal case has been started. All legal actions against persons seen in (the) video are being taken. 2 among them are already in custody,” Barrackpore Police said in a post on X.

Police sources said that the video, the authenticity of which was not verified by

Millennium Post , was at least a couple of years old.

The video clip showed some people holding a person’s legs and hands while suspending her in the air, while two others were beating her with sticks.

The incident allegedly occurred in a club in Ariadaha in North 24-Parganas district.

The clip was posted by BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar who held arrested Jayant Singh responsible for the incident.