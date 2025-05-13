Old Malda Rly Station: Four minors rescued

Malda: Four minor boys from the Madani Bazar area of Saudangi in Siliguri were rescued at Old Malda Railway Station on Tuesday morning by the Railway Police Force (RPF) in coordination with Childline.

The boys, aged between 12 and 15, reportedly left home after being denied access to mobile phones. They planned to travel to Delhi to find work and buy phones, according to initial inquiries.

The boys had been missing since Monday afternoon and boarded a New Delhi-bound train from New Jalpaiguri station. However, upon reaching Old Malda, they approached the RPF, who acted swiftly and handed them over to the Malda Railway Station Child Help Desk.

Bijon Kumar Saha of the Child Help Desk stated that the children were rescued Monday night and formally handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Malda after medical check-ups and official procedures. CWC Chairman Ambarish Barman expressed concern, highlighting how easily children are influenced by technology. “Thankfully, the children approached the authorities in time,” he said.

The rescued boys will remain under CWC care until their parents arrive. Authorities reported that over 80 such children have been rescued in the district in the past six months.