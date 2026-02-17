Old Malda Municipality: Rs 40 cr drinking water project cleared

Malda: In a significant step towards resolving the persistent drinking water crisis in Old Malda, the Old Malda Municipality has received approval for a Rs 40-crore project to construct two large reservoirs at Mangalbari. The initiative aims to strengthen water supply infrastructure and ensure improved doorstep delivery of potable water to residents across several wards.



According to municipal officials, the two reservoirs will have a combined storage capacity of 14 lakh gallons. In addition, 14 pumps will be installed across different wards to streamline water distribution. Once completed, the project is expected to directly benefit residents of Mangalbari and adjoining areas, where water scarcity has long been a pressing concern.

Municipal Chairman Bibhutibhushan Ghosh confirmed that funds for the project have already been sanctioned. “During the summer months, the demand for drinking water in the town increases sharply, putting immense pressure on the existing system. To address this issue, we are constructing two reservoirs at Mangalbari. Approval for Rs 40 crore has been granted, and we are in Kolkata to expedite the process. We are trying to start the work at the earliest after completing the tender formalities,” he said.

Old Malda Municipality comprises 20 wards. Currently, water is sourced from the Mahananda River, treated, and supplied through the Lollabag project to various wards twice daily. However, several wards near Mangalbari have been facing acute shortages. Residents have complained that water from municipal taps often trickles down “like a thin thread,” causing considerable hardship. Municipal sources stated that efforts to address the water crisis began several years ago. The decision was taken to construct the reservoirs at Tantipara and Rail Colony in Mangalbari to improve supply efficiency.

Former municipal chairman and Ward No. 1 councillor Kartik Ghosh said, “During my tenure, I initiated preliminary steps for this project with engineers. Once completed, residents of Wards 10, 11, 14, 19 and others will benefit significantly.”

The current chairman added that while the new reservoirs will improve services in Mangalbari, Wards 1 to 6 will continue to receive water from the Lollabag plant.

“There will be no shortage of water once the project is operational,” he assured.