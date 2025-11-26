Old Malda Municipality chairman resigns

Malda: Kartik Ghosh, the Chairman of Old Malda Municipality, resigned from his post on Tuesday afternoon. According to administrative sources, he has already sent his resignation letter to the District Magistrate’s office.

District Trinamool Congress leadership confirmed that the resignation came following directives from the party. On Tuesday evening, Malda district Trinamool president Abdur Rahim Boxi stated: “Kartik Ghosh has stepped down from the post of chairman as per the party’s instructions. He has submitted his resignation to the District Magistrate.”

Party insiders said the decision was linked to the unsatisfactory performance of the Trinamool Congress in the Old Malda municipal area during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The party had conducted a statewide survey to assess booth-level performance, and Old Malda’s results reportedly fell short of expectations.

Boxi added: “The party had made it clear earlier that poor performance would lead to removal from important posts. Kartik had to step aside accordingly.” Ghosh stated: “I am with TMC and tendered my resignation as per party directive.”

Regarding the next chairman, the district president said the matter would be decided by the party’s state leadership. “The state leadership will choose who will take charge next,” Boxi noted.