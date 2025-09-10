Old Malda: Modern sports hub to come up at Kalachand High School Ground

Malda: A state-of-the-art sports hub is set to be built at the Kalachand High School ground in Old Malda. The foundation stone for the ground’s infrastructure development was laid by Kartik Ghosh, Chairman of the Old Malda Municipality recently.

The project, jointly initiated by the Old Malda Municipality, Kalachand High School, and Gour College, has been sanctioned a Budget of Rs 1 crore. Authorities view this as a golden opportunity to nurture budding sports talents from the region. Speaking at the inauguration, Ghosh said: “There are many talented players in our area. But due to the lack of proper infrastructure and training, their talent remains underdeveloped. Our aim is to provide them with quality training through this sports hub so they can compete at state and national levels.”

Ghosh further added: “This project is not just about renovating the ground. A spectator gallery will also be built, and the field will be upgraded with imported grass to create a modern stadium-like facility.”

Rahul Ranjan Das, Headmaster of Kalachand High School, welcomed the initiative. “The proposal for renovation came to us jointly from the municipality and Gour College. We gladly agreed. The foundation-laying marks the beginning of a new chapter for sports in our region,” he said.

Students, too, expressed excitement. Swarnadeep Dey, a Class IX student and a promising goalkeeper, remarked: “Once the sports hub is ready, it will be a great opportunity for us. We will finally get access to advanced training.”

Local sports enthusiasts echoed similar sentiments. Uday Mqndal, an athlete, said: “We have heard that along with the renovation, a proper sports hub will be developed. This is an added advantage. Every year, cricket matches are organised here, and with a better facility, it can be managed more professionally.”

According to district sports enthusiasts, the hub will offer training in multiple disciplines including cricket, football, volleyball, tennis and archery. They believe it will help identify and groom the next generation of players from Malda.

The upcoming hub is expected to not only provide much-needed infrastructure but also transform the sports culture of Old Malda.