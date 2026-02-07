Old Malda: Expelled BJP leader Mondal plans Independent bid

Malda: Even before the Election Commission announces the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP in Malda is facing fresh internal turmoil, with expelled party leader Nitai Mondal declaring his intention to contest the Old Malda Assembly seat as an Independent candidate—a move widely seen as a direct challenge to the party’s leadership and organisational discipline.

Nitai Mondal, once a key face of the BJP in Old Malda, served as mandal president of the block unit and leader of the opposition in the Old Malda Panchayat Samiti.

However, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, he was arrested in connection with the sensational firing incident in which BJP candidate Gopal Chandra Saha was shot at a temporary party office in Sahapur’s Jhantu Bazar area on April 18. Mondal was among eight accused and was subsequently expelled from the party.

Five years later, Mondal has re-emerged, launching wall-writing campaigns claiming himself as an Independent aspirant, even as senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was touring the district.

His sudden political activity has caused visible discomfort within the BJP, with reports suggesting that sections of booth-level workers remain in touch with him.

Launching a sharp attack on the party, Mondal claimed: “I am still committed to BJP and RSS ideology, but the party has been taken over by opportunists. A conspiracy was hatched against me, and that is why I was expelled.” He adde: “I will fight the election to expose those who have damaged the party from within.”

BJP MLA Gopal Chandra Saha sought to play down the development, saying: “Anyone can contest elections. People know the truth. I was shot, and the public has not forgotten that.”

Political observers believe the episode highlights growing factionalism and leadership failure within the BJP in Malda, raising serious questions about the party’s preparedness and unity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.