Old Malda block schools selected for pilot proj to eradicate anemia

Malda: Under the “Anemia-Free Bengal” project, a special drive to check hemoglobin level among school goers began from Monday in Malda. As part of the pilot project, Old Malda Block has been selected for the initial phase. On Monday, students from Nityanandpur Junior High School, Nityanandpur Primary School and Balarampur Primary School underwent hemoglobin tests to assess their anemia levels. Phase-by-phase the tests will be done among all the children in schools of the district.

Local doctors and ASHA workers will be present at these health camps. If any students are found to be anemic, they will be provided with iron tablets. This initiative will continue throughout the month in three more schools. The Health department has also announced plans to extend the programme to the region’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras (MSKs) in a phased manner. Dr Jaydeb Majumdar, Health Officer of Old Malda Block, stated: “Our main goal is to create an anemia-free Bengal. As part of this pilot project, we will initially focus on organising health camps in schools.

“The Old Malda Block consists of two administrative circles — Malda and Adina. The combined region includes over 50 primary schools, 21 high and junior high schools, more than 25 Shishu Shiksha Kendras (SSK), 4 MSKs and 284 ICDS centres. The initiative aims to ensure the well-being of children and students up to the age of 18.” Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), stated: “The state government aims to create an ‘anemia-free Bengal.’

This is the first district-level pilot project, starting in Old Malda. Many children suffer from anemia without realising it.

This initiative is a commendable step towards improving students’ health and well-being while eradicating anemia.”