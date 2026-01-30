Old bridge collapses under dumper truck in Sitalkuchi

Cooch Behar: A bridge in the Baromashia area under Lalbazar Gram Panchayat collapsed on Friday morning after a dumper truck passed over it, triggering panic among local residents. The incident occurred as the truck was traveling from Sitalkuchi towards Sitai.

According to eyewitnesses, the loud crash alerted nearby residents, who rushed out to find the bridge had fallen. Fortunately, the truck driver and his assistant escaped unharmed.

Local residents said the bridge, which spans the Giridhari River, was old and had weakened over time.

“The bridge had been in poor condition for a long time. Local people had repeatedly requested repairs, but no action was taken. There were no warnings restricting heavy vehicles,” said Rubel Mia, a resident of the area. “Around 6 am, we heard a loud noise and came out to find the bridge had collapsed with the truck on it.”

Gram Panchayat member Mustafa Mia confirmed that the bridge, which was already marked as unsuitable for heavy vehicles, gave way under the weight of the loaded dumper truck. “Vehicles were prohibited from using the bridge, yet this incident occurred because a heavily loaded truck crossed it,” he said.

Local Panchayat Samiti member Madan Barman added that heavy vehicles are strictly banned on the route, but some drivers ignore the restrictions.

“We will submit an application to the Zilla Parishad for the reconstruction of the bridge. Meanwhile, we are trying to arrange a temporary alternative for commuters,” he said.

The collapse highlights long-standing concerns about the condition of the bridge and the lack of enforcement of vehicle restrictions, putting local residents at risk.