Olchiki medium school in Old Malda gets computers on Teachers’ Day

Malda: This Teachers’ Day brought an important gift for students of Thukrabari Olchiki High School under Jatradanga Gram Panchayat in Old Malda block. For the first time, tribal students of this Olchiki medium school got the opportunity to touch computer keyboards as they curiously gazed at monitors, marking a new chapter in their learning journey.

The District Secondary Education department, with the support of two organisations linked to an international voluntary agency, handed over modern computers to the school. Excitement was evident among students, who had until recently studied with scarce resources.

Swami Tapaharananda Maharaj, head of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, highlighted the value of digital learning: “Swami Vivekananda always spoke of all-round development. The progress of this remote Olchiki medium school is a step in that direction.”

District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Banibrata Das, who joined him in distributing the computers, said: “The state government has sanctioned several important development measures for this school, including new teachers and infrastructure. These children’s smiles inspire us to do more.” Student Shivani Soren and Shrabanti Tudu typed their first letters on the keyboards with great enthusiasm.

“We are getting so many things now. Today, we received computers. We will study harder and enjoy coming to school,” said Shrabanti.

Until recently, the school lacked classrooms, teachers and books. Over the past two months, the state education authorities have moved to address these gaps. Approval for 12 new teacher posts has also been forwarded to the Finance department, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the district, the Gazole Block administration and police joined the Education department to organise an anti-smoking and anti-tobacco rally, following recent reports of students taking up the habit. Gazole Circle Sub-Inspector of Schools, Prashanta Ray, called it a timely step.

At Pukhuria High School, Teachers’ Day was celebrated with a first-aid training camp. Led by assistant headmistress Piyali Kumar, with support from a medical team, the programme aimed to train teachers in handling medical emergencies. “This initiative makes Teachers’ Day more meaningful,” said BDO of Ratua 2, Sekhar Sherpa.