Oil PSUs urge pressure cooker use to save LPG, reassure on supply

Kolkata: With global energy supplies under strain due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, public sector oil marketing companies have begun advising households to adopt simple fuel-saving cooking practices even as they reassure consumers that domestic LPG supply remains secure.



Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have issued advisories encouraging consumers to use LPG more efficiently. Among the key suggestions is greater use of pressure cookers, which significantly reduce cooking time and therefore help save fuel.

According to the advisories, households can further cut LPG consumption by using separators inside pressure cookers so that multiple items such as rice, dal and vegetables can be cooked together. Consumers have also been advised to reduce the flame after the first whistle so that food continues to cook without unnecessary fuel use. The companies said such small changes in everyday cooking habits can significantly reduce overall LPG consumption.

The oil companies have also shared information to help consumers easily access LPG services. HPCL, for instance, has informed customers that its HP Pay mobile application allows users to locate nearby LPG distributors and fuel outlets. The platform also provides details such as fuel prices and facilities available at outlets, enabling consumers to quickly identify the nearest supply points during regular booking or refilling. The advisories come as the Union government takes steps to safeguard domestic fuel availability amid disruptions in global supply routes. The Centre has invoked provisions of the Essential Commodities Act to protect the petroleum supply chain and prevent hoarding or diversion of essential fuels such as LPG.

Oil companies have simultaneously sought to reassure households that cooking gas supplies are being prioritised.

IOC and HPCL said steps have been taken to ramp up LPG production and ensure adequate availability for domestic consumers, even as supply is being carefully managed across sectors. Officials said refineries are operating at full capacity and LPG output has been increased following a reprioritisation of supplies.

The additional production is being channelled towards household consumption so that domestic demand remains fully met. To prevent panic booking and possible hoarding, the government has also introduced a 25-day inter-booking gap for LPG cylinders.

At the same time, non-domestic LPG supplies are being prioritised for essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions.