Offline classes begin at Dakshin Dinajpur University

BALURGHAT: The Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU) started its offline classes for the first time on Thursday. It has been decided that the classes will be held in a part of the hostel of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya (BMM) as the DDU is yet to have its own campus. A makeshift office of DDU has been set up in Balurghat’s Chalkbhabani area.



On Thursday, a small programme was organised at BMM to start the offline classes officially. Debabrata Mitra, the vice-chancellor of DDU, who was present in the programme said: “We are happy to announce that our university started offline classes from Thursday. The students of the first and second semester will be able to study in the offline mode now. As we have no permanent building for offline classes, we have temporarily organised classes in a part of the hostel of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya.”

According to him, the concerned authority of DDU has already spoken to the chairman of Balurghat civic body to arrange rooms for the students for offline classes. “Soon, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with the Balurghat civic body for at least three years. The concerned civic chairman has consented for it. We will soon visit the place before signing the MoU,” Mitra stated.