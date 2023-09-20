‘Offline admissions in all colleges offering DElEd closed’

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that offline admissions in all colleges offering Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) have

been closed.

According to a news agency, there will be no offline admission in 44 government and over 600 private DElEd colleges in the state. The merit list will also be

published online.

Meanwhile, WBBPE extended the duration of submission of online applications for admission to the two-year DElEd course for the 2023-2025 sessions till September 24.

The online application process started from August 18 and was supposed to be completed by September 9. Earlier, the deadline was extended to September 17.

It was extended for the last time so that the pending applications are cleared with requisite fees and non-submission difficulties of certain aspiring candidates are solved.

The duration of verification of applications by the institutes has been extended up to September 29. The information regarding preparation and approval of merit lists digitally and forwarding the same to the dedicated log-in of the institute will be notified in due time.

The candidates were asked to upload scanned copies of the Madhyamik examination admit card, Higher Secondary marksheet, applicant’s photograph and signature, among other documents for the online process.