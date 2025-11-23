Officials take tractor ride to reach remote Teesta island & assist BLO

Jalpaiguri: In an extraordinary administrative effort, officials of the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block travelled to the remote Teesta River island of Bahirchar by renting a tractor—the only viable mode of transport—to assist with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work. The unusual journey itself became the highlight of the day-long operation.

Bahirchar, under Booth No. 17/223 of Mandalghat Gram Panchayat, is considered the most inaccessible region among the 372 parts of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.

Nearly 800 voters live on this isolated river island, where boats are used during high water and tractors during the dry season. The scattered settlements and difficult terrain make routine administrative tasks extremely challenging.

BLO Gautam Sarkar had been facing severe difficulties completing the SIR process within the deadline due to the terrain and distance between households. “Reaching the area on foot is extremely difficult and time-consuming. The scattered houses made the distribution and collection of forms very challenging. Once the issue was reported, the block administration immediately stepped in,” he said.

On Friday, Block Development Officer Mihir Karmakar personally led a team of

officials and staff to the island. With no proper road connectivity, the team rented a tractor and travelled across the rough landscape to set up a day-long SIR camp.

Officials worked throughout the day to ensure all pending forms were completed before returning in the evening.

BDO Karmakar said, “Our BLOs are working diligently. When they face obstacles, we extend full support. Bahirchar is one of the most inaccessible places in the block, and

it was impossible for the BLO to complete the work alone. That is why we accompanied him. The terrain is so tough that travelling by tractor was the only option.”

Residents expressed gratitude for the administration’s support. Local resident Sadhan Mondal said the camp made the process much easier for villagers who are not well educated. Elderly resident Babu Ram Mondal added that the doorstep service relieved significant stress for the people of the island.