Officials and experts chart modernisation & revival plan for Malda silk sector in key meeting

Malda: A decisive meeting on the future of Malda’s silk industry was held at the District Magistrate’s office on Monday, bringing together senior officials from Kolkata, silk experts, entrepreneurs and local stakeholders to chart a concrete roadmap for modernisation and revival of the district’s famed silk sector.

The high-powered delegation from the West Bengal government included the Special Secretary of MSME, the Director of Textiles, the Managing Director of Tantuja, the Managing Director of Tamralipta Spinning Cooperation Ltd, and the Deputy Director of Sericulture. Prior to the review meeting, the officials visited the Piasbari Central Nursery of the Sericulture department to assess ongoing initiatives.

One of the key announcements was that the Tamralipta Spinning Mill will soon begin operations inside the Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Malda Silk Park. The unit will reel cocoons using two 10-basin Mulberry Reeling Machines, while Tantuja will function as the nodal agency for weaving, dyeing and digital printing. This dual structure is expected to provide organised market linkages for producers, boosting both efficiency and profitability.

Meanwhile, scientific trials are being conducted at the Piasbari Central Nursery on rearing Bivoltaine cocoons in artificial environments. Officials said the success of this initiative could ensure round-the-year cocoon availability, minimising the industry’s dependence on seasonal cycles.

The Directorate of Sericulture also announced closer coordination with the Central Silk Board (CSB) to enhance the quality of silkworm eggs provided to farmers, a move expected to improve cocoon yield and quality. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to address the challenges faced by local reelers in extracting reelable lengths from farmer-produced cocoons. District Magistrate Nitin Singhania stressed the importance of the initiative, saying: “Malda silk is not just an industry; it is the heritage of this district.”

Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Silk Yarn Producers’ Association, remarked: “If these initiatives are implemented effectively, they will herald a new dawn for Malda silk, directly benefiting more than 15,000 reelers and re-reelers across the district.”