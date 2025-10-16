Official of South Dum Dum Municipality appears before ED

Kolkata: An official of the South Dum Dum Municipality (SDDM) appeared before the ED in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam case probe on Wednesday.

He was summoned by the Central agency after the raids were conducted at 13 places in the city in connection with the municipal recruitment irregularities, including the restaurants of state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose and his son, along with the residences of SDDM vice chairman Netai Dutta and a chartered

accountant on Friday. The Central agency, in a statement posted on its official X handle on Saturday, said: “ED, Kolkata Zonal Office has conducted a search operation at 13 places on 10.10.2025 in and around Kolkata in the Municipality Recruitment Scam of West Bengal. The premises covered during the search include the office of Sujit Bose, MLA and Minister of Fire & Emergency Services, West Bengal, and that of his firms, among others. During the searches, various incriminating documents, including property documents, digital devices and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 45 lakh, have been seized.”

The agency, however, did not specify the exact locations from where the cash was recovered.