Officer-in-charge of Sandeshkhali Police Stn moved

Kolkata: The officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadeshkhali Police Station has been removed with Gopal Sarkar taking charge as the new OC of the police station.



A notification issued on behalf of Basirhat Police District in North 24-Parganas on Saturday read that incumbent Biswajit Sapui has been transferred to Basirhat Police Station.

Gopal Sarkar who has been given the charge of Sandeshkhali Police Station has been acting as OC of SOG (Special Operation Group) of Basirhat Police District.

The OC of Baduria Police Station in North 24-Parganas has also been removed and given the charge of Hemnagar Coastal Police Station.

Sandeshkhlai unrest accused Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on the night of February 28 by the state police after he had evaded arrest for nearly two months since his supporters attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team of officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to search his premises in connection with a ration scam probe on January 5.

Multiple allegations of land grab and sexual assault have been levelled by villagers at Sandeshkhali, against him.

The Bengal Police on March 6 handed over the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a directive from the Calcutta High Court.