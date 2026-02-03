Off-season watermelon farming brings ‘success’ to farmer in Hili

BALURGHAT: An innovative experiment in off-season farming has drawn attention in the border area of South Dinajpur’s Hili, where a farmer has successfully cultivated watermelons at an unusual time of the year. Just a stone’s throw away from a Border Security Force outpost, rows of colourful netted creepers hanging beneath trellises have become a visual attraction, signalling a promising shift towards alternative cropping.

The farmer, Jayanta Barman, a resident of Garana village under Jamalpur Gram Panchayat No. 5 in the Hili Police Station area, depends on agriculture for his livelihood. Traditionally, paddy, jute, pointed gourd and other vegetables are cultivated in this region. However, breaking away from convention, Barman opted for off-season watermelon cultivation and achieved notable success. Using a Bangalore variety of watermelon, he sowed seeds in mid-August on 10 kathas of land. After nearly two and a half months of careful nurturing of the plants and trellis system, the crop began yielding fruit. Over the past week, he has already marketed nearly two quintals of watermelons. Owing to off-season demand, the produce is fetching a price of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kilogram, making the venture economically attractive.

Barman’s success has sparked interest among local farmers, highlighting the potential of alternative and high-value crops in border and rural areas. Agricultural officials believe such initiatives could diversify income sources and reduce dependency on traditional crops.

Speaking on the matter, Assistant Agriculture Officer of Hili Block, Akash Saha, said: “Watermelon cultivation has been introduced as a new alternative crop under the ATMA project. The Agriculture Department initiated experimental cultivation in Hili Block and farmers have successfully implemented it. With good market demand and minimal pest and disease impact, watermelon farming is becoming increasingly popular. Farmers will benefit economically, and we continue to encourage and support such innovative crop practices.”