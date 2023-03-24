Of a bygone era: Excavation at Malda Court leads to discovery of ‘Votive Stupa’

MALDA: A recent finding of what is believed to be a Votive Stupa in the Malda Court premises has sparked a lot of interest among historians. Once upon a time, a British bungalow used to stand in this place. The debate that is raging now is whether this is a British artifact or a Buddhist one.



Buddhist scholar Acharya Vinayatosh Shastri’s authoritative book ‘The Hindu Buddhist Iconography’ describes the Votive Stupa as a Stupa usually built holding remains of a Buddhist monk (cremation ashes) with the name of Lord Buddha or a small image inscribed 1000 or more times. Sometimes it was arranged in four separate grooved parts. Ghee lamp or incense was lit in the upper quadrangular part, and it was also customary to pray around it. It is believed that circumambulation of the Votive Stupa is auspicious.

The discovery of a “Budhha Vihar” (monastery) in Jagjivanpur under the Habibpur police station has already established the presence of the Buddhists in Malda. And now this finding suggests the presence of the Buddhists in the English Bazar area. The Votive Stupa is believed to be from the Pala or Sena era.

Professor and history researcher Rishi Ghosh said: “Ancient history was unearthed while digging the ground in the court premises. Many believe that the artifact is from the British period. But I believe that it is a Votive Stupa. However, without proper examination no firm conclusion can be reached. Finding such history in Malda is normal. A Buddhist monastery was also discovered here.”

Excavation work was going on in Malda Court premises for construction of a building. Ancient stones came out while digging. A stone roughly triangular in shape, with designs cut all around with small holes on the top was also found.News of the recovery of such stones and artifacts in the court soon spread like wildfire. At first, many people thought that the stone was used to support a flag mast as the current Malda District Court premises was once a “Nilkuthi” (Bungalow housing British involved in Indigo trade) and used as an office by the British Raj. Some even declared that the stone is a Shivalinga.

The district historian prima facie feels that the stone is a Votive Stupa and dates back to the Pals or Sena period. However, the recovery of this Stupa in the English Bazar area has somewhat surprised the historians of the district.

No traces of Buddhist artifacts were found in this area before this. Starting from Nalanda-Vikramshila to Sanchi-Sarnath, a lot of Votive Stupas have been found in various places.

Votive Stupas are rare but not impossible to be found in Malda - dominated by Buddhist influence during the Pala rule, according to experts.