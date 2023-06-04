Odisha train mishap: At least 31 dead, 544 injured, about 44 people still missing

Kolkata: At least 31 persons from Bengal have so far died and another 544 were injured in the tragic train accident near Bahanaga Rail Station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday evening stated a communique from the state government.



The highest number of casualties reported so far has been from South 24-Parganas where 12 persons have been killed and another 110 injured, till reports last came in. About 44 persons are still missing from the district. Among those deceased, six hailed from Basanti, 2 from Kakdwip and one each from Magarhat Block I, Canning Block I, Joynagar Block II and Baruipur respectively.

Three brothers from the same family in Basanti died in the tragic accident. The trio who were migrant workers were travelling by Coromandel Express to Andhra Pradesh for cutting paddy. The three, Haran Gayen, Nishikanta Gayen and Dibakar Gayen had also gone to the southern state for work earlier. They used to work together for earning their livelihood.

Bikash Halder and Sanjay Halder of Charanekhali village in Basanti had also been victims of the accident.

A youth from Dhapdhapi II Gram Panchayat area of Baruipur Sourav Roy travelling in the same train had also died.

Mohiuddin from Madhusudanpur village and Halim Molla from Shyamnagar village under the Kakdwip Police Station area have also been victims of the tragic accident. 23-year-old Halim was accompanying one of his family members to Kerala for work. It was for the first time he was venturing outside the state for work and it proved to be his last journey. Ashok Gazi who used to work as a tailor and hailed from Mograhat I Block also died in the accident.

Considering the situation, the South 24-Parganas district administration has sent 7 ambulances with manpower to Howrah and has also arranged for dedicated beds at MR Bangur (30 beds), Vidyasagar (15 beds) and Baghajatin (5 beds).

The BDOs and SDOs have been kept on high alert. They will arrange for sending the dead bodies to their families once they reach the state. Senior officers, including ADMs, are manning the district control room.

About 16 persons from different parts of the district who were travelling in Coromandal have safely returned to their residences.

“All possible steps are being taken in order to ensure the movement of injured persons and dead bodies is totally hassle-free. All sorts of cooperation and support are being provided to the affected families,” a senior official from the district administration said. Deaths have been reported from other parts of the districts too. 18-year-old Chotu Sardar of Karui village from Kalna in East Burdwan was travelling along with his father for working as a mason in Kerala but became a victim.

His father Sukhlal Sardar sustained injuries and is presently undergoing treatment at Balasore Hospital. Sukhlal was taking his son along with him for some additional income for the family when the tragedy struck. Chandan Roy of Maligaon under the Tapan Police Station area in South Dinajpur has also died in the train accident.