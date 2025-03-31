Odisha train derailment: 22-year-old man from Alipurduar dies

Alipurduar: A tragic incident unfolded at 11:54 am on Sunday when the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed near Cuttack Station in Odisha. Among the passengers was 22-year-old Subhankar Roy, a resident of Netaji Road Madhyapara in Ward 4 of Alipurduar town. He lost his life in the accident.

Moments before the derailment, Subhankar was washing his hands at the basin near the compartment door after his mother, Chitra Roy, had called him for lunch. A sudden jolt from the derailment caused him to fall out of the train, leading to his instant death. He was the only passenger who lost his life in the accident.

Subhankar had travelled to Bengaluru last Monday for his mother’s heart treatment. Three months ago, she had undergone a complex heart surgery at a private hospital there. After ensuring her recovery, he was scheduled to return to Alipurduar on Monday. His mother survived the accident unscathed, but Subhankar’s body now lies in the Cuttack Hospital morgue. As the sole breadwinner of his family, Subhankar worked in a local steel furniture factory after completing his graduation. His sudden demise has left his elderly uncle and aunt devastated, with no immediate means to travel to Cuttack to bring back his body or support his grieving mother. Upon receiving the news, the Alipurduar district administration promptly took action. On the instructions of District Magistrate R Vimala, Alipurduar SDPO Srinivas MP and other officials visited Subhankar’s home to offer assistance.

Subhankar’s uncle, Bimal Roy, expressed his anguish, saying: “Did God selectively take away our Subhankar? What kind of justice is this? What will happen to us now?” District Magistrate R Vimala assured support, stating: “The family will be provided with all possible assistance. We stand with them in this difficult time.”