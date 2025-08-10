Odisha has plunged into chaos, lawlessness under BJP, says TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday attacked the BJP government in Odisha after two catholic priests were brutally attacked by goons allegedly backed by the saffron party in Jaleswar. Taking to X, Trinamool Congress raised a protest against the “horrific” incident. “Every state @BJP4India touches turns to ashes. Odisha has plunged into chaos and lawlessness under @MohanMOdisha. After horrific incidents of women being set on fire, now two Catholic priests and a catechist in Jaleswar have been brutally attacked by BJP-affiliated lumpens,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X. The ruling party in Bengal further alleged that the minorities are attacked in the BJP ruled states. “Hate crimes against religious minorities have become a sickening routine under BJP. Yet @narendramodi and @AmitShah lecture others on law and order,” Trinamool Congress added. “What action has been taken by the State Administration to bring the perpetrators of this barbaric attack to justice? Or is mob violence the unofficial party policy of BJP?” it asked.

Trinamool Congress also alleged that the anti-Bengali behaviour has gone so deep that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has even banned eating fish. Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam wrote on X: “After Gurugram in Haryana, it is now Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The place has changed, but the scene remains the same. Every corner of Noida echoes with the same fear. The anti-Bengali behaviour runs so deep that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has even banned eating fish. How strange is that? We grew up learning never to interfere in someone’s clothing or food habits, yet here they have tried to take away the very soul of Bengali culture—fish and rice.”

