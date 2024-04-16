Odisha accident: CM announces compensation for victims from Bengal

Kolkata: On Monday night, a bus crash in Odisha resulted in the loss of lives of at least five individuals, with over 40 sustaining injuries, when a bus travelling from Bengal plunged off a bridge in Jajpur.



Condoling the accident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the family members of the deceased and injured passengers of all necessary cooperation and also announced compensation as per the rules. Banerjee also sent state Fire Emergency minister, Sujit Bose for necessary assistance on behalf of the West Bengal government.

Banerjee on her X handle posted: “Sad to know about the death and injuries of several passengers in a tragic bus accident in Jajpur district of Odisha last night. West Bengal administration has been on rescue and assistance mode from the very beginning. The bus was bound for our state and some of the dead and many of the injured have been ours. West Bengal has been sending officials, materials, ambulances etc. to the site in Odisha for rescue assistance. Vehicles have been sent to bring back the rescued passengers. Beds have been reserved in Medinipur medical college. Compensation will be paid to the next of kin of the dead and the injured as per rules. State administration, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur district officials are fully involved in relief assistance. Solidarity to my affected brothers and sisters of Purba Medinipur.”