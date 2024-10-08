Oct 14: Puja carnival to be held in Raiganj

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has announced plans to hold a Durga Puja carnival on October 14, with heightened security measures in place. The event will take place on NS Road in Raiganj town and officials are keen on ensuring a safe and festive atmosphere.



With more than 75 community pujas organised within the Raiganj Municipality areas, several Durga Puja committees have already started submitting applications to participate in the carnival. The event aims to showcase the beautifully crafted Durga idols in a grand public display and the best performers will be awarded.

Officials have cited the chaotic incident in 2022, where a runaway bull from a bullock cart caused havoc, leading to the death of a 67-year-old man, Sadhan Karmakar and injuring seven others, including three women. The tragic event spread panic throughout the carnival, prompting the administration to impose a ban on the use of animals in the procession starting in 2023.

Kingshuk Maity, The Sub divisional Officer (SDO ) Raignaj stated that the upcoming rally will be held under strict security protocols. “The willing Puja committees must submit their applications to the police by October 9. Participants will then be selected in a meeting. As per state government directives, no animals will be allowed and infrastructure planning will follow stringent safety measures,” Maity said.

The administration is taking all necessary precautions to ensure a smooth and peaceful carnival, with a significant police presence expected to maintain order and ensure the safety of attendees.