Occult: Man booked for ‘murder attempt’ of boy

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sacrifice a four year old specially-abled boy for his occult practice at Chandrakona in West Midnapore on Saturday evening.

The boy, a resident of Sarga village in Chandrakona, was sleeping at his home.

His mother went out while her son was asleep.

When she returned home, he was missing. She searched all possible places but failed to trace him. A neighbour spotted the boy sitting by the window of a closed room in a neighbouring house belonging to a man Ranjit Ruidas.

He had vermilion all over his body. The neighbours and the family members rescued the boy.

Local residents reportedly alleged that Ruidas was involved in occult practice for about a year.

The family members have also alleged that Ruidas was trying to sacrifice the boy for his occult practice. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, Ruidas was arrested.