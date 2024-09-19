OC Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal suspended

Kolkata: The Officer in Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, was suspended by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday afternoon.



On the morning of August 9, the body of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. After the recovery of the body, police had allegedly failed to protect the incident spot to ensure no evidence gets tampered. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe, on the basis of an order of the Calcutta High Court, the Central agency also indicated towards the suspected conspiracy on the part of the police at the hearing in the Supreme Court.

On the night of September 14, Mondal was arrested by the CBI. Later, the central agency informed the Kolkata Police about the arrest but it is not clear when the communication was made. As per the norms, if any investigating agency arrests any government employee the information must be given to the employer department after 24 hours have passed. After getting the information, the employer may suspend the arrested government employee after the custody period crosses 48 hours.

This apart, on Wednesday, the 44 persons arrested for the vandalism at the RG Kar Hospital were produced at the Sealdah Court. After the hearing, all of them were remanded to judicial custody again for 14 days. After the court order, the family members of the accused persons started agitation outside the court. Later, police somehow managed to disperse the crowd.