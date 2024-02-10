OC of Murarai PS injured

Kolkata: The Officer-in-Charge of the Murarai Police Station in Birbhum suffered multiple injuries after a dumper collided with his car. The collision led to the death of the driver of the police vehicle.

The OC was rescued by the locals and admitted to Suri Super Speciality Hospital. The incident took place on Raniganj-Morgram National Highway number-14.

Reportedly, the deceased driver was identified as Hamidul Seikh, a resident of Parui area of Birbhum.

The police have seized the dumper and the driver is

being interrogated.