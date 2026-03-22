Observers review poll preparedness with CAPF, Bidhannagar Police

Kolkata: Election observers appointed for the upcoming Assembly elections on Saturday held a meeting with officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to review preparedness and coordination for the electoral process, with a focus on ensuring a free, fair and peaceful poll. According to a statement issued, the meeting discussed deployment strategies, area domination plans and vulnerability mapping, along with measures to strengthen inter-agency coordination between CAPF and local police units.

The Observers emphasised strict adherence to guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India and directed all officers to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent unlawful activities. They also instructed officials to ensure prompt response to complaints and effective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Senior officers of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate briefed the Observers on steps already taken and said necessary measures are being taken to uphold law and order and instil confidence among voters.