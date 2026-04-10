Observer removed after spat with CEC Gyanesh Kumar during poll review meeting

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has removed a general observer from duty following a spat during a virtual review meeting on preparations for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.



According to Election Commission sources, Anurag Yadav, an IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh assigned to oversee the Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency, was relieved of his responsibilities after failing to answer a basic query about the segment under his charge.

During the meeting, Kumar reportedly asked Yadav about the number of polling booths in the Constituency. Sources said Yadav was unable to provide the figure, prompting sharp criticism from the CEC, who described the lapse as a failure to remain informed about elementary aspects of election management.

The situation escalated when Kumar, visibly displeased, allegedly told Yadav to “go back home”. Yadav, a senior bureaucrat with around 25 years of service, objected to the remark, responding that he could not be spoken to in such a manner. Yadav had been in West Bengal for several days as part of the Commission’s poll preparedness exercise and had already taken charge in Cooch Behar South.

Sources said Kumar questioned how an observer lacking such basic knowledge could effectively supervise the electoral process. Within hours of the meeting, he ordered Yadav’s removal from observer duty.

The Commission had earlier directed all observers to reach their assigned constituencies by March 18 and begin work. Observers were also instructed to make their contact details public to enable candidates, political parties and voters to approach them when required.