Observe Aug 28 as ‘day of mourning’: KLO leader

Cooch Behar: On August 28, 1949, the accession agreement was signed between the Indian government and the King of Cooch Behar whereby Cooch Behar became part of India. Jiban Singha, Chief of Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO), has called for this day to be observed as a day of mourning.



In a video message on Thursday, Singha said: “On August 28, 1949, an agreement was signed between Independent India and the Independent state of Cooch Behar, known as the Merger Agreement. As per this agreement, the Indian state was expected to recognise the Koch territory as a distinct state. However, even after 70 years, the Indian government has not executed this merger agreement. The Koch territory has been divided into Bengal, Assam, and Bihar. In Independent India, we shall always remain marginalised.”

The KLO leader questioned how long they would continue to be oppressed and denied freedom. “Are we not entitled to receive education in our mother tongue? Will the people of Koch Kamtapur not have their fundamental rights reinstated? Do Koch Rajangshis wish to remain perpetually exploited, bribed, and deprived? What does the Indian government intend? Is the Government of India seeking to eradicate our large Koch Rajbanshi community from Koch Kamtapur? Our women are not safe here. Moreover, the specter of terror in Kolkata and police oppression looms over us,” he emphasised.