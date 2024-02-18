Obscene post of HS girl examinee appears on social media

BALURGHAT: The photo of a girl student appearing for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination this year was distorted by obscene posts on social media and the student was even declared dead. As a result of this, the student approached the Cyber Crime Police Station in Balurghat.



The sensational incident occurred in Balurghat.

It is learnt that when the student reached the exam centre on Friday, her friends looked at her with surprise and they asked her why she had posted on social media that she was dead even though she was alive. After the exam on the same day, she opened her Facebook account and found that someone spread the wrong information

that she was dead using her picture on social media. To her utter surprise, she saw some obscene posts along with her picture. Without wasting time, she filed a written complaint with the Balurghat Cyber Crime Police Station giving the full details of the incident.

She alleged that a young man offered her to make a reel on Facebook which she refused and the accused youth allegedly posted obscene pictures of her on social media.

Despite this, the accused youth allegedly made insulting posts against her on social media and also threatened her.

The girl has demanded punishment for the accused.

According to latest reports, it is initially known that the police have started an investigation after receiving

the complaint.