Obscene pics of teen posted on social media

Raiganj: Tension gripped Kondargaon area of Islampur Police Station areas of North Dinajpur after obscene photographs of a 15-year-old minor girl were allegedly circulated on social Media platforms.

The girl’s family lodged a formal complaint at Islampur Cyber Crime Police Station against a group of local minor boys, known to be friends of the victim.

Soon after the incident came to light, a section of locals gathered in front of the victim’s residence, protesting in support of the accused boys and claiming their innocence. The situation turned tense, prompting police intervention. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. According to the victim’s parents, the accused boys might have circulated morphed photographs of their daughter with the intention of maligning her reputation. However, the relatives of the accused alleged that the girl’s family had conspired to frame the boys and level false charges against them.

Dulal Roy, Inspector in-charge of Islampur Cyber Crime Police Station, said: “Investigations have been initiated into the matter and efforts are on to verify the authenticity of the photographs as well as the allegations made

by both sides.”