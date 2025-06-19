OBC case: TMC questions Suvendu’s sweet distribution after HC order

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday dubbed the BJP “anti-OBC” and alleged that the saffron party opposes any development for OBCs.

Trinamool Congress leaders also attacked Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for distributing sweets following the recent High Court order on OBC lists.

TMC alleged that BJP never stood for the cause of OBC. It was the BJP who always opposed any development for OBC and other people belonging to other backward classes.

Incidentally, the Calcutta High Court recently ordered a stay on the Bengal government’s revised OBC list notification. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “BJP is an anti-OBC party. One must look at the plot being conspired by Opposition leaders here. We have faith in the judiciary but one must take note of who were the architects…The picture that is emerging is similar to what we have seen before.”

He added: “We have seen that in this High Court, those who made big statements on recruitment stepped aside to become BJP MPs. Now, they want to damage OBCs and create unrest. Their politics is creating legal hurdles whereas we work towards resolving issues.”

TMC also reacted to Calcutta High Court’s directive on 100 Days of Work. Kunal Ghosh said: “Calcutta High Court said that from August 1 onwards, the Central government should start 100 Days of work in the state. The state government will respond to this development in detail...But we want to say that the order today vindicated our stand and our fight for the Central funds...’

State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Suvendu’s laddu distribution said: “It is clear from today’s celebration that BJP finds joy when the common people of Bengal are in trouble. We respect the court’s decision and won’t comment on it. But the fact that many people have now been deprived of opportunities in education and employment—and BJP is celebrating that—is truly

inhumane.”