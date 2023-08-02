Nusrat refutes allegations, says no ties with real estate company

TMC MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan publicly denied any involvement in the fraudulent activities, an allegation made by a BJP leader and a group of senior citizens. On Wednesday, the TMC MP from Basirhat stated at a press conference in Kolkata that she had resigned from the infrastructure company on March 1, 2017, and also repaid the entire loan amount to the firm during the same year.

“I had resigned from the Seven Sense Infrastructure company on March 1, 2017. I have no association with the company. I don’t hold a single share in the company,” she said.

Nusrat informed the media that she had taken a loan of Rs 1.16 crore from the company, which she had repaid with interest. “I repaid Rs 1.42 crore on May 6, 2017. I have all my verified bank statements to prove my point,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, when asked on the matter, said: “I will not comment on this at this platform. I am not aware of what has happened.” She, however, said that law will take its own course if allegations are true.

Nusrat, on the other hand, said: “There’s an allegation that I used public money to buy my house, which is completely wrong. I took a loan from the company and repaid it with interest. I have bank statements with me, and have even submitted them in the court,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nusrat also said that the matter shouldn’t be politicised. A group of senior citizens and a BJP leader have accused the actress-turned-politician of being involved in fraudulent practices related to a real estate company. According to their claims, the company, with Nusrat as one of the directors, duped them by promising them flats in New Town.