Nusrat quizzed by ED for 6 hrs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Nusrat Jahan was grilled by ED sleuths for nearly six hours on Tuesday at its office in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town area here.



She was summoned by the agency for questioning last week and was asked to clarify her role as the director of the real estate company besides other questions related to the investigation, it was learnt.

“I answered all the questions I was asked. Thank you so much,” was her brief reply to questions by reporters after coming out of the ED’s office in the evening.

An ED official said that Jahan during the questioning was also asked about the huge loan (over Rs one crore) that she allegedly took from the company.

“She was asked how she repaid the loan. She has submitted some documents to our officers and they are being probed. Our officers also asked her to specify the respective roles of Rakesh Singh and small-time actor Ruplekha Mitra who were co-directors in the company,” the officer said.

The probe follows the lodging of a complaint by a group of senior citizens recently accusing a real estate company of cheating them by promising flats in the New Town area on the eastern fringes of the city.

Jahan has denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice.