Nusrat Jahan asked to remain present at court

Kolkata: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been asked to remain present at the court by the Alipore Court on Tuesday in connection with the case related to her association as a director with a financial entity which allegedly duped senior citizens by promising them flats at reasonable rates.

Last year in September, a court had ordered physical presence of Jahan in the matter. However, she challenged the order in a higher court but on Tuesday, the order was upheld. A group of senior citizens and a BJP leader have accused the actress-turned-politician of being involved in fraudulent practices related to a real estate company. According to their claims, the company, with Nusrat as one of the directors, duped them by promising them flats in New Town.

Jahan had publicly denied any involvement in the fraudulent activities, an allegation made by a BJP leader and a group of senior citizens. The TMC MP from Basirhat had stated at a Press conference in Kolkata that she had resigned from the infrastructure company on March 1, 2017, and also repaid the entire loan amount to the firm during the same year.

“I had resigned from the Seven Sense Infrastructure company on March 1, 2017. I have no association with the company. I don’t hold a single share in the company,” she said. Nusrat informed the media that she had taken a loan of Rs 1.16 crore from the company, which she had repaid with interest. “I repaid Rs 1.42 crore on May 6, 2017. I have all my verified bank statements to prove my point,” she said.