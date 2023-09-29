Nursing & Technological Centre impasse: Students demand justice and refunds

Jalpaiguri: On Friday, students protested in front of the flat of Shantanu Sharma, the head of Dishari Nursing and Technological Center Institute in Jalpaiguri, demanding a refund of their course fees. They claim they were deceived with fake certificates that are worthless in the job market and they insist on getting their money back.



Shantanu Sharma had been operating Dishari Nursing and Technological Center Institute for many years without proper authorisation from the District Health Department. The Jalpaiguri District Health Department had conducted a raid and shut down the institute on September 19. Subsequently, students who had received training from the centre began to voice their complaints.

One student, Pinki Roy, remarked: “The district magistrate has advised us to file a formal complaint in this matter. However, before doing so, we attempted to discuss the refund issue with Shantanu Sharma. Unfortunately, his flat is locked. Despite three years of training, we were not provided with any job placements. Moreover, when we tried to seek employment, the certificates issued by the Institute turned out to be fake. It appears that Shantanu Sharma has swindled us.”

On the same day, the Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station attempted to conduct a search at Shantanu Sharma’s flat in Natun Para, Jalpaiguri. However, they had to abandon their efforts as the flat was found to be locked. In the meantime, on behalf of the students, a formal complaint alleging fraud, has been filed at the Kotwali police station.

Argha Sarkar, In-Charge of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed that a collective complaint had been submitted by the students, and they have been instructed to file a formal FIR. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.