Nursing home fined Rs 5 lakh over woman’s death in Malda

Malda: Malda district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a nursing home for “medical negligence” in a case involving a 26-year-old woman, who died following some complications after childbirth.

The incident, which also sparked outrage and concerns over illegal referral practices, took place last month in the Katlamari area under the Pukhuria Police Station.

According to the victim’s family, Minara Khatun was initially admitted to the Kumarganj Hospital on June 24 with labour pain, where she gave birth to a baby girl. However, due to excessive post-partum bleeding, she was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital. While arrangements were being made for the transfer, an unknown individual allegedly misled the family into taking her to a nearby North City Nursing Home instead.

Within an hour of being admitted to the nursing home, the family was told that Minara’s condition had worsened and she needed to be shifted to Malda Medical College. Sadly, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The incident drew the attention of senior district officials, leading to an official complaint. Following the complaint, a district surveillance team conducted a thorough inspection of the nursing home, revealing several lapses in medical procedure and protocol.

Based on the inspection report, a hearing was conducted on July 11. On Monday evening, Additional District Magistrate Sheikh Ansar Ahmed announced the imposition of a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the nursing home.

“We found multiple instances of negligence and procedural violations. As per the report, we have also recommended the cancellation or suspension of the Clinical Establishment (CE) license of the nursing home to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH),” said Ahmed.

“This is a serious matter. We will not tolerate such irresponsibility, especially when lives are at stake. The administration is determined to take strict action against such institutions,” he added. Allegations have also emerged about a nexus of touts operating in the healthcare sector who mislead families for commissions. The administration has indicated it will launch further probes into the role of such referral agents.

The district authorities’ swift action is being seen as a warning to other private healthcare institutions to uphold medical ethics and patient rights.