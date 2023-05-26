Nursing home fined Rs 30L for ‘negligence’

malda: The Consumer Court of Malda imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh upon a nursing home in English Bazar after a patient died due to medical negligence. The court ordered that the fine should be handed over to the family of the patient within three months.



In 2016, a man identified as Amit Saha from Sarbamangalapalli in English Bazar filed a complaint in the Malda District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum (DCDRF) that he had gone to a private nursing home with his pregnant wife on 21 February 2016 but she died after not receiving proper treatment there. He alleged that his wife was left alone without any medical attention for more than six hours. She reportedly gave birth to her child that day at 11 am, but no doctor attended her for more than six hours thereafter, which caused complications with her health. She was eventually operated on at 9 pm. However, she died the next day.

A probe was launched and the judgment of this case was announced on Wednesday after eight years. The probe found the doctors, the nursing home, and the clinic guilty. “The court imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh against doctors, the nursing home, and the clinic for medical negligence. In addition, a fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed by the judges for the upbringing of the child of the deceased,” said Sitangshu Kumar Saha, registrar of Malda DCDRF.