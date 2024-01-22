Nursing college student ends life

Cooch Behar: A nursing college student named Mandira Sarkar (22) allegedly took her own life in Vivekananda Street, Shyam Sunder Colony area of Cooch Behar. The event unfolded at her residence when Mandira consumed poison while her mother was at the market on Sunday evening.



Family members found her in distress and rushed her to MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar. Despite their efforts, Mandira died. Family sources revealed that Mandira left behind a suicide note expressing her struggles with study-related stress. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her untimely death.

Shubdeep Sarkar, the brother of the deceased, stated: “Our family relies solely on our mother’s pension. Mandira was pursuing a nursing degree. We are perplexed and deeply concerned about the reasons behind her drastic step. Furthermore, text messages on her mobile have fueled suspicions, suggesting there may be more to this tragedy than

meets the eye.”