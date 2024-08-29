Nurses in MMCH stage protests against doc’s misconduct

Malda: A heated protest erupted at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday afternoon following allegations of misconduct by a senior doctor towards nursing staff during a meeting regarding changing rooms.



The nursing staff and other employees demonstrated in front of the Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal’s (MSVP) office, demanding an apology from the doctor.

The conflict began when nursing staff found that their previously allocated changing room had been reassigned to female doctors.

This led to concerns about inadequate facilities for the nursing staff. A meeting was convened to address the issue, where a senior doctor allegedly made derogatory gestures and remarks towards the nursing staff, escalating tensions.

Poulomi Bagchi, one of the protesting nursing staff, said: “Following the reallocation of changing rooms, there was a need to allocate one for nursing staff.

The disrespectful behaviour by a senior doctor during the meeting led to our protest and a suspension of work. However, emergency services at the hospital were operational during our protest.”

Dr Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Principal of Malda Medical College, stated: “While the issue regarding changing rooms for female doctors in the Maternity department has been addressed, I am not fully aware of the specific allegations against the senior doctor. The college administration is working on arranging new changing rooms for the nursing staff.”