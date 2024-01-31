Nursery student killed in road mishap

Kolkata: A nursery student aged about five years was killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning while going to school with his mother at Gopalnagar in North 24-Parganas.



According to sources, the fiver-year-old Rishav Roy a resident of Nawhata rea in Gopalnagar of Bongaon was going to school near his home on Tuesday. His mother was riding a bicycle and Rishav was sitting on the back. Suddenly a car came in the way of the bicycle and thus Rishav’s mother applied brake. Though the bicycle came to a halt, Rishav somehow lost his balance and fell down.

As soon as the child fell on the road, a speeding truck ran over the boy and fled. Rishav was rushed to Bongaon sub-divisional hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later police nabbed the truck driver and seized the truck. Local residents of Nawhata reportedly alleged that often vehicles are being driven in the locality in a rash and negligent manner.

Despite police being informed, no fruitful action has been taken so far.