Nursery student dies under unnatural circumstances

KOLKATA: A four-year-old nursery student from a well-known private school in Taltala died under unnatural circumstances after arriving at the school on Friday morning.



According to sources, the student boarded the pool car on Friday morning like any other day to go to school. After reaching the school in the Taltala area on S N Banerjee Road, all the students deboarded the pool car and were about to enter the school premises when the four-year-old boy suddenly started vomiting.

The teachers and other staff of the school immediately took the boy inside the school and tried to comfort him.

But the boy again vomited inside the school and his condition deteriorated. Without wasting any time, the student was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to understand the cause of the death. Authorities are also questioning the family members to find out what food he had ingested on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Police may question the other children who were travelling with the deceased in the same pool car to check for any signs of unease.