Nurse burns to death in Cooch Behar; husband under the lens

Cooch Behar: The death of a woman in a fire has triggered a sensation in Cooch Behar town, raising questions about whether the blaze was accidental or deliberate. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Bakshibari area under Ward No. 14.

The deceased has been identified as Chanda Roy (35), a nurse at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital. Her husband, Ranjit Roy, who also sustained burn injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

According to local sources, Chanda Roy had been living in a rented house in the area and had reportedly been facing personal problems over the past few days. On Wednesday night, around 9 pm, locals heard her screams after she was engulfed in a sudden fire. Residents rushed to the spot, but she had already died by the time they arrived.

Police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station and firefighters reached the spot. The body was recovered and sent to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, about a kilometre away from the scene, locals noticed a man driving a car with burn injuries. He was later identified as Ranjit Roy. Locals stopped him and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police suspect that the husband may have set the woman on fire and attempted to flee, though the exact circumstances will be confirmed after a detailed investigation. Mpost