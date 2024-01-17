Nurse beaten up at Suri Superspecialty Hosp

Kolkata: A nursing staff member in Suri Superspecialty Hospital was beaten up by an outsider. The accused was entering the nursing staffer room at the hospital when the victim enquired as to why he was trying to enter a nurses’ chamber.



The accused’s patient came to the hospital to see a patient who was admitted to the male ward of the hospital. As the victim nurse demanded an explanation from the accused, Kalish Dalui as to why he was entering nurses’ chamber, Dalui pounced on her and beat her indiscriminately following which the victim fell unconscious. She was admitted to the same hospital. The accused’s wife however claimed that Dalui was suffering from psychological issues.

Nurses’ Unity, an organisation of nursing staffers, protested against the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused. Bhaswati Mukherjee, secretary of the Nurses’ Unity asked how an outsider entered the chamber of the nursing staffers and attacked a woman. Mukherjee also raised questions as to why nobody came to her rescue when the accused launched an attack on the nurse.

“If an attack occurs on a nursing staff, health services at the hospital would be affected.

The nursing officials at Swasthya Bhawan should ensure that there are proper security arrangements at the state-run hospitals,” Mukherjee said.