Number of rape cases: ‘Kolkata 2nd lowest in India’

Kolkata: With the label of the safest city among 19 cities in India, Kolkata stands second lowest in the number of rape cases while Delhi city



tops the chart.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, in 2022 only 11 rapes were committed in Kolkata while 1204 rapes were committed in Delhi city. In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, 68 rapes were committed in Ghaziabad, 86 rapes were committed in Kanpur and 156 rapes were committed in Lucknow.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh number rape cases in two cities of Maharashtra are also high. In Mumbai, 370 rapes were committed while the figure in Pune is 305. However, the figure of another Maharashtra city, Nagpur is a bit low with 115 rapes had taken place in 2022. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, 497 rape cases had taken place in 2022 which is the second highest after Delhi.

This apart, the number of kidnapping and abduction cases is also quite high in Delhi compared to Kolkata. In 2022, more than 5500 people were abducted while the number in Kolkata is 452. In the second highest position Mumbai comes with 1811 people abducted in 2022.

The number of cases where missing children were deemed as kidnapped was 2660 in Delhi. The number of cases in

Kolkata was 347.