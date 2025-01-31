‘Number of female voters increases significantly’

BALURGHAT: The number of female voters has seen a significant rise in South Dinajpur. Additionally, seven third-gender voters have been newly registered in the district’s voter list this year.

According to the latest data released by the district administration during the National Voters’ Day celebration, a total of 30,537 new voters have been added to the electoral roll, with female voters constituting the majority. As many as 28,356 names have also been removed from the list. National Voters’ Day is celebrated annually and this year’s event recognised new voters, block-level officers and those who performed commendably in the electoral process.

A notable trend observed over the past year is the higher number of new female voters compared to male voters. While 13,133 new male voters have been enrolled, the number of new female voters stood at 17,397. Among the 18 to 19-year-old voters, the count has reached 18,326, with 10,680 males and 7,646 females.

To promote voter awareness, the district administration has established 159 Election Literacy Clubs in various schools and colleges across the district.As of January, the total number of voters in South Dinajpur stands at 13,19,496, comprising 6,72,634 males and 6,46,789 females. Since a national census has not been conducted, voter registration has been based on projected census data. Block-level officers (BLOs) have collected population data through door-to-door surveys, resulting in an electoral population ratio of 0.73 per cent.