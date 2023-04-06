Number 1 spot for WBPDCL as best performing power generation firm

Kolkata: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has clinched the number one spot as the best-performing power generation company in the country. The certification has been done by the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power.



“WBPDCL has outshined any other agencies by securing top position in the performance (PLF) based all India ranking. Bakreswar power plant has ranked number one out of total of 205 thermal power plants operating in India. Santaldih has been ranked 2nd followed by Sagardighi plant at fifth position nationally. This is a stellar performance,” said a press statement issued by the power development corporation. WBPDCL has topped in the power generation corporation in the country followed by Odisha Power Corporation.

“We are much ahead of central power sector undertakings like NTPC, DVC etc and also of private power companies like Reliance Power, Adani Power and Tata Power. This has been made possible by the combined efforts of our employees with the constant blessings and guidance of the Chief Minister and Power minister,” reads the statement.

Incidentally, in December last year, the WBPDCL won the prestigious Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards for Corporate Collaterals for the 5th consecutive year. Last year, the WBPDCL had won eight awards — one Platinum Award (highest award in a category), one Diamond Award, one Crystal Award, one Gold Award, three Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award (for its House Journal [Print – English], Table Calendar, Best Production of the Book, Corporate Brochure, Diary, Wall Calendar, Healthcare Communication Film (during Covid-19), House Journal [Print – Regional], respectively).

Aroop Biswas, the state Power minister, issued a statement on Thursday and said: “It has become possible due to the constant encouragement of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the relentless efforts of the employees of the department.” Biswas has also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Chairman and Managing Director, WBPDCL, the members of the WBPDCL family. He has credited all the employees of the WBPDCL for the marvellous feat.